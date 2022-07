HOUSTON (CW39) The potential for tropical development out of this rain system is now 0%.

Small Craft Advisories have been issued for the coastal waters as onshore flow frequently gusts to 25kts.

An additional 2 to 4″ of rain is possible through this evening with isolated spots up to 6″ along the coast. The threat for heavy rain will diminish this evening, but some lingering showers are possible through Saturday morning.