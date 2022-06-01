HOUSTON (KIAH) — On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center says the remnant low from Hurricane Agatha (which developed in the Pacific and hit South Mexico) is likely to gradually organize in the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, Alex would be its name.

CW39 – tropical outlook

This developing low is expected to head northeast, which means Texas is in the clear. Regardless of how much it organizes, heavy rain looks likely for the parts of Florida, especially South Florida. IBM’s GRAF model shows heavy rain reaching Florida late-day Friday.

CW39 – futurecast Friday at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, back here in Houston, spotty showers are dotting radar Wednesday morning, and more of the same (20% rain chance) can be expected during the day. Like yesterday, highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like upper 90s in the afternoon.

On Thursday, a very weak cold front arrives late in the day, which will act as a focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms (30% rain chance). That front lingers on Friday, keeping some rain in the forecast before it disappears over the weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Finally, looking back at the month of May, it was Houston’s 2nd hottest May on record out of 134 years of records! The average high was 90.1, the average low was 71.7 and the average overall temperature was 80.9.

CW39 – Houston’s warmest Mays