Tropical Storm Beta causing flooding in surfside, along Texas Gulf coast

GALVESTON (CW39) – CW39’s Shannon LaNier has been tracking rainy roadways. Throughout the morning, he spotted, a floating refrigerator, motorized construction equipment deep in water.
The further he drove, he found himself at the site of a flooded roadway in Surfside early this morning. Here’s a look:
Shannon is still in the area reporting LIVE on conditions.
Over in Matagorda County, CW39’s Wes Rapaport is seeing the Colorado River overflow into the streets. He has this look at that area.
- Tropical Storm Beta snaps pier, floods streets in Surfside, Galveston, Matagorda Bay