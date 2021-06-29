Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall, weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue

Tropical Storm Danny

Tropical Storm Danny

HOUSTON (AP) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest, forecasters said.

In Alabama, flood advisories were issued on the east side of the state by the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn. That will cause some small streams to flood, forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression after it made landfall Monday evening in South Carolina.

The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina’s coast Monday afternoon. Forecasters said it could be a rainmaker as far inland as the north Georgia Piedmont area and in northeast Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center said what was left of the storm was about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta shortly before dawn Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds had dropped to 25 mph (35 kph).

