Tropical storm expected in South Texas Tuesday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Hurricane Center has labeled the area of low pressure in the Gulf as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine”, meaning it doesn’t quite meet the criteria of a tropical depression or storm yet, but it will soon.
Maximum sustained winds of 45 mph are expected as it arrives in South Texas Tuesday morning. A tropical cyclone is declared a tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph. Winds of 74 mph and higher would make it a hurricane. The next Atlantic name on the list is Harold.
In Houston, our message remains the same: a few showers and storms may sweep through Tuesday, but most of our area remains dry. There is a high fire risk due to breezy winds Monday and Tuesday.