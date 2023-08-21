HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Hurricane Center has labeled the area of low pressure in the Gulf as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine”, meaning it doesn’t quite meet the criteria of a tropical depression or storm yet, but it will soon.

Tropical storm expected in South Texas Tuesday morning

Maximum sustained winds of 45 mph are expected as it arrives in South Texas Tuesday morning. A tropical cyclone is declared a tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph. Winds of 74 mph and higher would make it a hurricane. The next Atlantic name on the list is Harold.

In Houston, our message remains the same: a few showers and storms may sweep through Tuesday, but most of our area remains dry. There is a high fire risk due to breezy winds Monday and Tuesday.