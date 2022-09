HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tropical Storm Fiona is heading westward in the Atlantic Ocean, putting it on a collision course for some of the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands, like St. John’s, where a tropical storm watch is in effect.

National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Tropical Storm Fiona

Fiona is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it eventually nears Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. While it’s too early to accurately predict next week, long-range models are suggesting that Fiona will make a turn to the north, possibly missing the East Coast of the U.S.