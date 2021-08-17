Tropical storm Grace, Tropical depression: Damage left behind

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston saw big time rain totals Monday, and for Tuesday another round of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms is expected. Generally less than an inch is expected but localized higher amounts up to 2 inches possible.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to gain Hurricane strength later this week, before making it into the southern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. On Monday Grace unleashed heavy rain in Haiti where an earthquake has already claimed the lives of almost 1,300 people. Hospitals are currently so full that hundreds of people are lying out in the open, waiting for medical help, and thousands of others who lost their homes are now sleeping outdoors.

Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression as it trekked inland. Video was from George Island in Franklin County Florida. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida panhandle residents were reported without power after its landfall there Monday. Residents also experienced plenty of flooded roads. The Lynn Haven area got about 4 to 8 inches of rain. Fred is expected to cross through Georgia Tuesday and make its way to the Virginia’s by mid- week.