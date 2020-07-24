Tropical storm Hanna tracks southward

Here is the latest update on Tropical Storm Hanna.

The tropical storms should continue on a generally west and west northwestward heading and will bring strong winds and elevated seas to the Upper Texas coast. Heavy rainfall is still the main threat as it gets closer to the coast this afternoon through Saturday.

Heavy rainfall expected with TS Hanna this weekend. Some areas near the coast and near Matagorda Bay could see amounts of 3-5" with isolated 8+" amounts where training storms develop which may lead to flooding. Be weather ready! pic.twitter.com/MCH5v1Wa6i — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 24, 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna, track forecast. pic.twitter.com/wXslx9mih2 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 24, 2020

The track has inched slightly further south with this update.

