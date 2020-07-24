Tropical storm Hanna tracks southward

Here is the latest update on Tropical Storm Hanna.
The tropical storms should continue on a generally west and west northwestward heading and will bring strong winds and elevated seas to the Upper Texas coast. Heavy rainfall is still the main threat as it gets closer to the coast this afternoon through Saturday.
The track has inched slightly further south with this update.
CW39’s Maria Sotolongo has the latest on what we can expect from Hurricane Hannah and its expected effects in Houston.
Are you prepared?
CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has this report on how to be prepared for hurricane season during the pandemic.
Stay tuned to CW39 for updates. Still uncertainty with this system, important to continue to monitor for changes in the forecast.
