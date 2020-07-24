Tropical storm Hanna tracks southward

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Here is the latest update on Tropical Storm Hanna.

The tropical storms should continue on a generally west and west northwestward heading and will bring strong winds and elevated seas to the Upper Texas coast. Heavy rainfall is still the main threat as it gets closer to the coast this afternoon through Saturday. 

The track has inched slightly further south with this update.

CW39’s Maria Sotolongo has the latest on what we can expect from Hurricane Hannah and its expected effects in Houston.

Are you prepared?

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has this report on how to be prepared for hurricane season during the pandemic.

Stay tuned to CW39 for updates. Still uncertainty with this system, important to continue to monitor for changes in the forecast.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TRAFFIC ALERT - 610 near 290

Astros Opening Day

Astros Opening Day

Hannah Heading Toward Texas

Hurricane Season

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Storm Hannah

Tropical Storm Hannah


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular