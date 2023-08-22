HOUSTON (KIAH) — A breeze being part of Tuesday’s forecast in the Houston-area completes what could be a recipe for disaster.

All of the ingredients for a natural disaster in the form of a wildfire are present in communities north of Harris County like Montgomery County where the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.

Tropical Storm Harold hitting south Texas will strengthen winds in southeast Texas providing the final element needed for strong, long-lasting wildfires.

“All of those factors are playing into elevated fire weather conditions where we are seeing that wildfires in general — especially in this area — are being a little bit more resistant to firefighter control efforts,” Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Matthew Ford said.

Even though Harris County isn’t under the Red Flag Warning — an alert about the elevated fire danger — the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management put out some tips for residents in hopes of preventing wildfires.

You’re urged to exercise extreme caution when handling open flames like welding torches and in barbecue pits.

A small fire can spread quickly in the current weather conditions, and even a small spark can start a fire.

That’s why you’re asked to avoid activities that can cause sparks like yard work and campfires.

The final tip is for smokers.

You’re asked to fully extinguish smoking materials and dispose of them properly.

Still-lit cigarette butts are a common cause of wildfires.

Silver lining to Harold

Ford sees a potential silver lining to Tropical Storm Harold.

While southeast Texas won’t get much rain from the storm, south Texas will.

That could reduce the wildfire risk there, allowing the Forest Service to move firefighters and equipment to areas were the fire risk is greater — potentially — the Houston area.

“We may not be receiving rain,” Ford said. “But we may be able to relocate resources to assist us to make sure we have a faster response and more heavy equipment coming our way potentially.”