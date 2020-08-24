Latest forecast: Laura expected to grow, impact on Houston remains uncertain

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

“It is possible that we have a direct hit, but I will say some of the latest model runs have been looking good for us, not looking good for Louisiana,” said meteorologist Lindsey Day.

Day notes the storm will likely make landfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Laura had 60 mph maximum sustained winds as it passed Cayo Largo, Cuba.

The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports.

The storm is forecast to move over the Caribbean Sea and cross western Cuba Monday evening. It’s expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning and reach the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday. Forecasters predict it will reach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

Day says Laura could make landfall as a category 2 or category 3 hurricane.

If the storm makes landfall in Louisiana, Houston would be on the “clean” side of the storm, according to Day. Generally, the strongest winds are on the right side of a hurricane.

