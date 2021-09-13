Tropical Storm Nicholas – 5-Day rain potential for Houston and surrounding areas

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH RAIN

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) We have team coverage as we track Tropical Storm Nicholas throughout the morning. We are awaiting the heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas. That’s going to be the main threat for our area. CW39 reporter Sydney Simone is LIVE at Houston Transtar. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is out on the roads. CW39 traffic anchor Hannah champion is following traffic your commute!

PLAY > Here’s a look at the 5-day rain potential for our area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss