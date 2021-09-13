Tropical Storm Nicholas – 7-Day forecast

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lightning and strong storms. Getty Images

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Our big concern is the rain as it starts moving in this afternoon this evening and tonight. Also, through the early start of the day tomorrow.

Monday morning

We area already seeing some very far outer rain bands that will see be affecting your morning commute. The heaviest rain starts settling in near the coast .

Monday afternoon and evening

This afternoon and this evening’s commute will be very tricky. The center of the storm is already potentially along the gulf coast, southwest of Houston. The real heavy rain is setting up just south of I-10 at this time.

The more concerning part will be 6:00 PM this evening to midnight; that’s when we will start to see really heavy tropical downpours moving into our area.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest, and your 7-day forecast…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss