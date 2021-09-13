Tropical Storm Nicholas – 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Our big concern is the rain as it starts moving in this afternoon this evening and tonight. Also, through the early start of the day tomorrow.

Monday morning

We area already seeing some very far outer rain bands that will see be affecting your morning commute. The heaviest rain starts settling in near the coast .

Monday afternoon and evening

This afternoon and this evening’s commute will be very tricky. The center of the storm is already potentially along the gulf coast, southwest of Houston. The real heavy rain is setting up just south of I-10 at this time.

The more concerning part will be 6:00 PM this evening to midnight; that’s when we will start to see really heavy tropical downpours moving into our area.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest, and your 7-day forecast…