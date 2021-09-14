Tropical Storm Nicholas – Pearland Shelter in Place order, Red Cross shelters open

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is focusing on Pearland, Alvin and Friendswood where they were dealing with heavy wind gusts in the 40s. Watch for LIVE reports from Carrigan through the morning.

Pearland was issued a Shelter In Place when impact arrived in their area. Soggy conditions linger this morning. The good news is that rainfall is wrapping up.

A Flash Flood Warning has been in effect for hours this morning and we are continuing to see those areas get flooding locations in those areas.