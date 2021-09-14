Tropical Storm Nicholas south of Houston Tuesday morning

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) If you’re not a typical early riser, winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas may have kept you up overnight. As for what’s going on with Tropical storm Nicholas, it became a category one hurricane around 10:00 PM yesterday and then at 4:00 AM it came back down to tropical storm strength.

Tropical Storm Nicholas wind speeds

That’s creating some pretty high wind gusts right now. Current guests are in the 40mph in Houston now and also near Galveston. They they may also get higher in the afternoon before it’s over.

Local Warning In Place

Right now we have a Tropical Storm Warning for much of our area this morning.

The good news is, conditions will gradually get better later on today.

