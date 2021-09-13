Tropical Storm Nicholas – Warnings and Watches – Flood resources

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin as your Monday morning look at the initial wave of rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas, passing through our area right now. Plus, flood resources to keep you and your family safe.

Rain is already in our area. Another wave will be passing through our area as Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to impact the southeast Gulf Coast. Carrigan has updates on weather Watches and Warnings for our area.

FLOOD RESOURCES

Also, find out where potential for a category one hurricane will be in place for counties southwest of us.