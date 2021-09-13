Tropical Storm Nicholas – Warnings and Watches – Flood resources

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin as your Monday morning look at the initial wave of rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas, passing through our area right now. Plus, flood resources to keep you and your family safe.

Rain is already in our area. Another wave will be passing through our area as Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to impact the southeast Gulf Coast. Carrigan has updates on weather Watches and Warnings for our area.

FLOOD RESOURCES

Also, find out where potential for a category one hurricane will be in place for counties southwest of us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss