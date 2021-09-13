Tropical Storm Nicholas – What to expect during your Monday morning rain + traffic commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Rain and thunderstorms are moving a wave of energy impacting your morning weather and traffic commute. Including areas like NRG Stadium and areas south and west of I-10, including Bellaire, Meyerland, The Meadows, where they are seeing the heaviest of the rainfall for the time being.

That rain will all be moving northward. Throughout the morning, be aware if you are on the north side of town, after 7AM, you will start seeing the heaviest of the rainfall.