Tropical Storm Nicholas – Wind gusts and 7-Day forecast

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) We’re tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas. It could make landfall as soon as this afternoon or tonight along the middle Texas coast between Corpus and Galveston. That leaves us on the wet side of the storm period. CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this look at heavy winds headed our way.

Plus, your 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss