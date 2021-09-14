Tropical Storm Nicolas – 40mph gusts moving through Houston, weather warnings in place Tuesday morning

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest look at Tropical Storm Nicholas on radar. Right now the center of Nicholas is southwest of Harris County where the rain is pretty much done – even in Galveston, the rain is done.

There are still some downpours and parts of Houston but the real heavy stuff is off toward the east.

There are rain bands up north reaching up in to Montgomery County where rain levels have dropped more than an inch in the last couple of hours.

If you’re out West near Katy, you may get a little light rain in the next couple of hours but mostly the heavy stuff is wrapped up. Wind though, will continue to swirl for a while.

