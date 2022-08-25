HOUSTON (KIAH) — After an unusually quiet stretch in the tropics lately, there is now something worth keeping an eye on. It’s known as a tropical wave, which is an area of low pressure with disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

This tropical wave, marked with a yellow ‘X’ in the image below, is about to cross the chain of islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This includes places like Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique and Dominica.

CW39 – tropics outlook

The National Hurricane Center says the tropical wave has a 20% chance of formation in the next five days. What happens after that? It is impossible to be specific because there are too many variables in play that make for a wide range of possibilities beyond five days. What I can tell you is that IF this system emerges in the Gulf (which is a possibility), it would be at least a week from now. So, it’s worth monitoring, but not something to be overly concerned with right now. Not only is there uncertainty in the long-term position, but also whether or not it even organizes into a tropical storm or hurricane.

Beware of social media! You may see computer model images circulating online of projections beyond the next 7 days. One of which even shows this system becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. People who post these images are known as “social media-orologists”, and usually are simply seeking clicks, likes and shares. Stick with trusted sources, like us, or the National Hurricane Center.