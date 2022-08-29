HOUSTON (KIAH) — It has been nearly two months since a named storm in the Atlantic Ocean Basin, including the Caribbean and Gulf. The unusually quiet stretch, during a normally active time of year in the tropics, is about to end.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas across the Atlantic. There’s one in the Central Atlantic (marked in red below) that will likely be named within a few days. Most models suggest it will veer slightly north of the Windward Island in the Caribbean Sea.

CW39 – tropical outlook

Meanwhile, near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, a disturbance is marked with a low 20% chance of formation. Last week, some models were hinting at this system blowing up into a hurricane in the Gulf. This scenario is looking less likely, but can’t be completely ruled out yet. However, the latest trends show this storm’s path heading west across Mexico and the Bay of Campeche (Southwest Gulf). Keep checking back for updates this week.