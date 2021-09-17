Tropics and 10-day, start of fall season forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have your first look at Friday’s update in the tropics. Plus your 10-day forecast, which includes your first day of fall, which starts Wednesday.

In the tropics, things may be fairly quiet right now. However, there are a couple of disturbances that show high potential to develop. We may see two more names coming our way the next few days. By “our way,” that just means in the Atlantic.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest look at the tropics.

Weather today, is going to be back to hot temperatures. 91° is where we’re headed and it may feel several degrees hotter with the humidity. This weekend you may have to dodge scattered showers. As for what we’re looking forward to next week, it’s a more substantial change just in time for the first day of fall which is Wednesday. There is a cold front coming and that brings some rain initially. As for next weekend, have a look at the 10 day forecast in the video above.