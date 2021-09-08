Tropics: Atlantic Hurricane Season ahead of schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) June 1 through November 30 marks the Atlantic Hurricane Season which means we’re now more than half way through. The season peak is September 10, and so far we’ve seen 12 named storms and 5 hurricanes.

This Atlantic season, Hurricanes Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida and Larry have formed, along with Tropical Storms Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Fred, Julian, and Kate.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, we’re running ahead of schedule for the season. On average, through September 8, there’s usually about eight named storms, three hurricanes and one major hurricane.

The 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season has already generated 38 named storm days. 6 years in satellite era (1966 onwards) have produced more named storm days by 3 September: 1995, 1996, 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2020. #Larry pic.twitter.com/pBHZ9Xs88j — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 4, 2021 TWITTER-@philklotzbach

An updated list of Atlantic Hurricane predictions was released in August and called for an above average season. Colorado State University predicted 18 named storms would form this season, with eight of them being hurricanes. NOAA’s updated forecast called for 15 to 21 tropical storms forming with seven to 10 being hurricanes.

