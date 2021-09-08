Tropics: Atlantic Hurricane Season ahead of schedule

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) June 1 through November 30 marks the Atlantic Hurricane Season which means we’re now more than half way through. The season peak is September 10, and so far we’ve seen 12 named storms and 5 hurricanes.

This Atlantic season, Hurricanes Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida and Larry have formed, along with Tropical Storms Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Fred, Julian, and Kate.

KIAH

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, we’re running ahead of schedule for the season. On average, through September 8, there’s usually about eight named storms, three hurricanes and one major hurricane.

TWITTER-@philklotzbach

An updated list of Atlantic Hurricane predictions was released in August and called for an above average season. Colorado State University predicted 18 named storms would form this season, with eight of them being hurricanes. NOAA’s updated forecast called for 15 to 21 tropical storms forming with seven to 10 being hurricanes. 

KIAH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss