HOUSTON (KIAH) — A disorganized area of low pressure will move out of Central America and into the Gulf of Mexico Friday. Conditions are not ideal for this to organize into a well-defined tropical low, which is why the National Hurricane Center gives it a low 20% chance of formation within the next five days.

CW39 – tropics outlook

Even if this low does somewhat organize, it likely stays south of Houston, moving towards the southern half of the Texas Coast or even into northern Mexico.

CW39 – futurecast Saturday

Regardless of development, this low will send moisture our way, meaning scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. This is, of course, coming after widespread rain Thursday and Friday.

An unsettled weather pattern is likely to linger for many more days with good rain chances most days next week thanks to a slow-moving broad area of low pressure.

CW39 – forecast rain chances