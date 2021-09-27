Tropics | Major hurricane Sam in the Atlantic and 10-day local forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Update on the tropics now. It remains quiet in the gulf and Caribbean area but in the Atlantic we’ve seen a flurry of activity over the last several days. Right now we have major hurricane Sam out there which should stay major for a while but it’s avoiding land as it goes off towards the northwest. You may have missed last Friday we had tropical storm Teresa form for less than a day and then it vanished. If you’re wondering where we are on the names, we’ve already reached the T storm. There’s a couple coming off the coast of Africa that show pretty high potential to form into named storms as well.

So again we’ve had Teresa victor and Wanda the last for the usual alphabet and then we’ll get to the supplemental list if we get a third storm from now. So we’re running through that list pretty quickly with already 19 named storms back here in our local weather.

A slight rain chance today some spotty showers possible this afternoon. Warm and more humid today and that will be the case all week with increasing rain Tuesday through Friday and maybe a little lingering into the weekend as well.