HOUSTON (KIAH) — As we near the statistical peak of hurricane season on September 10th, it’s no surprise to see several named storms. This is, of course, happening after the very unusual two-month dry spell in the Atlantic from early July through early September.

CW39 – tropics

Hurricane Daniel is the only current hurricane, situated in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl sits just north of the Caribbean Sea, and will likely become a hurricane as it heads north.

CW39 – tropics

In the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Kay is expected to become a hurricane, heading north with eventual impacts to Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

It is common to see multiple storms this time of year. Historically, the most active part of hurricane season is from mid August through mid October.

CW39 – tropical climatology