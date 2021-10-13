Tropics | Pamela moving through Mexico to weaken into front bringing rain to Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — In the tropics, some activity actually plays a role in the change that is happening in Texas right now.

First, out in the Atlantic, nothing’s coming our way.

There is a disturbance north of the Caribbean that shows low potential for development over the next couple of days, but sometimes, Pacific storms can have an impact here, at least in the state of Texas. Over the next couple of days, we’ve had hurricane Pamela, which is a Category 1 hurricane moving through Mexico today.

It will move over Mexico and weaken significantly, but as the storm collapses, this could all meet up with a front sliding across the state, leading to a flood risk through the central part of Texas.