Tropics UPDATE & 10-Day forecast for Sept. 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Update on our weather right now — We’re going to start with the tropics because we’re still of course in hurricane season but in the gulf and the Caribbean things are quiet right now.

Hurricane Sam

Meanwhile major hurricane Sam is still going strong in the Atlantic and then behind it closer to Africa, two disturbances that show high potential to both becoming named storms. Already 19 named storms so far this season with a couple more to come – at least likely.

10-Day forecast for Houston

Rain is the big story for us locally. Not just today but over the next several days. That doesn’t mean it’s going to constantly rain all day. However, there will be scattered showers and storms pretty likely all the week through Saturday.