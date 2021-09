HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have a couple of names storms. Peter and Rose (like the baseball player). Just a bizarre coincidence. Peter will be veering off toward the north and not coming toward the U.S.. Rose is also far out. Both are tropical storms. Since Friday, we’ve had three names storms. There was Odette has already been washed out. We skipped the Q letter, which is always the case in the Atlantic.

None show potential over the next few days.