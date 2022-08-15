HOUSTON (KIAH) — A tropical-looking low is bringing much needed rain to South Texas Monday, but it’s departing for northern Mexico. As it neared Texas this past weekend, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring it to potentially become a tropical depression, but it didn’t quite reach that classification.

CW39 – tropics update

Elsewhere, we see insignificant tropical activity. In the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Depression Ten-E Is not expected to strengthen as it heads west. In the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center Monday morning reduced the odds of development of an area of low pressure from 10% to near 0%.

Long range models (one week and beyond) indicate a few disturbances moving off the west coast of Africa that could potentially be worth watching. Otherwise, for now it remains quiet.

CW39 – tropical climatology

Don’t let your guard down just yet. NOAA continues to call for an above average amount of activity this hurricane season. Also, August 15th is an important date in terms of tropical climatology because, historically, mid-August through late-September is considered the heart of hurricane season.