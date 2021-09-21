Tropics UPDATE | Peter, Rose and what could become Sam

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not a great deal of activity out of the Atlantic right now. We’ve had multiple named storms pop up. In the next few days, Peter and Rose, both tropical storms right now, could move north. Sam could soon be developing and heading west, then north as well.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Houston, I’m using a ‘jacket watch’ this weekHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The highly anticipated cold front is nearing Houston on this Tuesday, with expected arrival right around dinner time. As it moves through, some scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain departs overnight, and much drier air filters in on Wednesday with breezy winds from the north at 10-20 mph. Daytime temps will […]
- Man who filmed Rodney King video dies of COVID in Los AngelesHolliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on the night of March 3, 1991. He went outside to film it with his new video camera, catching the Los Angeles officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.
- LIVE REPORT: Why semi-truck drivers hitting bridges is becoming bigger problem in HoustonHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Sydney Simone has a LIVE report about semi-truck drivers hitting bridges. TXDot officials are warning semi-truck drivers about the dangers of driving off their designated routes, causing accidents on bridges. Officials say this is becoming more of an issue in the Houston area. Sydney Simone has details on the consequences of not following […]
- Bellaire pavement repairs begin on Wednesday, September 22HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– Be prepared for slow moving traffic near 610 West loop in Bellaire on Wednesday. This is when Bellaire Public Works will begin needed pavement repairs on Fournace Place. This construction will take place in between the West loop and S Rice Ave. The repairs will be completed in phases to reduce traffic […]
- What you missed last night on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A Houston police officer was killed and another injured in northeast Harris County. Police say Officer William Jeffrey and Sergeant Michael Vance were serving a narcotics warrant at the Timber Ridge apartments near Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday morning. They were talking to a woman who answered the door when the suspect came out and […]