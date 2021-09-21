Tropics UPDATE | Peter, Rose and what could become Sam

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not a great deal of activity out of the Atlantic right now. We’ve had multiple named storms pop up. In the next few days, Peter and Rose, both tropical storms right now, could move north. Sam could soon be developing and heading west, then north as well.

