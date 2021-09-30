Tropics | Victor forms in Atlantic, 10-Day Houston weather forecast for Sept. 30, 2021

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HURRICANE CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HURRICANE CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Out in the tropics Thursday morning, we have another storm with a name.

Victor officially formed Wednesday evening and is the 20th named storm this year. It’s staying in the middle of the Atlantic though, and that makes it the third most active hurricane season in the Atlantic on record.

We still have a little ways to go, as hurricane season wraps up at the end of November.

Here at home, storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Scattered in nature later today, with an increase in rain for Friday and Saturday. There will be still some rain on Sunday, but it shuts off by Monday.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss