Tropics | Victor forms in Atlantic, 10-Day Houston weather forecast for Sept. 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Out in the tropics Thursday morning, we have another storm with a name.

Victor officially formed Wednesday evening and is the 20th named storm this year. It’s staying in the middle of the Atlantic though, and that makes it the third most active hurricane season in the Atlantic on record.

We still have a little ways to go, as hurricane season wraps up at the end of November.

Here at home, storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Scattered in nature later today, with an increase in rain for Friday and Saturday. There will be still some rain on Sunday, but it shuts off by Monday.