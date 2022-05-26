HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center will likely soon be naming the first storm of this hurricane season. An area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific, south of Mexico, shows very high potential to organize into a tropical storm, and perhaps even a hurricane. Agatha is the first name on the list.

CW39 – chance of development in the tropics

This developing storm is no surprise as the official hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific begins May 15th, as opposed to the June 1st start date of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Models are indicating that this storm will likely make landfall in Southern Mexico Monday or Tuesday.

CW39 – European model Monday at 1 p.m.

Where does it go from there? Well, that’s where things get interesting. It’s plausible that the remnant low of this system ends up in the southern Gulf of Mexico by the second half of next week.

CW39 – European model Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Keep in mind, this storm hasn’t formed yet, so future projections are subject to large variations. We’ll keep an eye on it and will continue to update you here and on No Wait Weather and Traffic on CW39, weekdays 5:30-9:30 a.m.