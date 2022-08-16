HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center has marked an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea as something to watch for potential development. As of Tuesday morning, the odds of organization are low, just a 20% chance over the next five days.

CW39 – tropics outlook

Of course, as this system passes over land, we don’t expect to see it organize much at all. By the time it reaches the Bay of Campeche / Southwest Gulf of Mexico, it may attempt to organize. If that happens, it wouldn’t be until the weekend, so we have lots of time to sort this one out.

CW39 – futurecast European model Saturday

Right now we’re treating this as something to monitor, but not something to be overly concerned with. Keep checking back online, and on CW39 with “No-Wait Weather + Traffic” 5:30-9:30 weekday mornings.