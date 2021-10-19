HOUSTON (KIAH) – Changing weather is on the way. We’re starting to see that today through this week. Clouds are back with an increase in humidity and temperatures will be heating up over the next few days.
We could be close to 90 degrees just a few days from now. So that fall feel we’ve been enjoying it is on the way out. We’ve got some clouds across the area this morning.
No rain showing up though and we will likely be primarily rain free the next few days. Today’s futurecast going into tomorrow, we do expect some showers and storms to start pushing up from the Gulf. We may get a sprinkle here or there tomorrow, but a really, really low chance of that happening. Louisiana is going to be the higher focus for some showers and storms tomorrow.
Watch for more from CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger.
