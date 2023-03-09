HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is enduring another warm and humid day with temperatures warming to the mid 80s. However, we finally get a little bit of relief Friday thanks to a weak cold front. A stronger front follows a few days later.

Forecast high temperatures

Friday’s front will also bring a few scattered showers, but more areas will be dry than wet.

Futurecast Friday morning

The cold front stalls near I-10 Friday, then heads back northward as a warm front Saturday. That means the 80s return Saturday and Sunday.

Our 2nd cold front arrives late-day Sunday. This front likely passes without rain, but brings a much cooler feel early next week with highs in the upper 60s.

Houston 7-day forecast