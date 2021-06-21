Two mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Woodlands area

Montgomery County Texas reminds residents about different diseases a mosquito can carry

They are on the lookout for mosquitos carrying West Nile, Chikungunya and Dengue

HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up for residents in the Woodlands area! The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Mosquito Abatement team was alerted of the first two West Nile virus positive mosquito samples of the season in a sample recently tested by the state.

The two positive mosquito samples were both located in The Woodlands, one in 77380 and the other in 77382. Spraying will begin tonight in the area where the positive samples were obtained. The affected areas also will be sprayed Monday night. Treatment includes spraying all streets and county right of way within the affected area twice in one week.

“Our office is working diligently to minimize the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness,”
Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said.

Residents can check the treatment activity map to learn when spraying will occur in their neighborhoods. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity during the scheduled treatment hours. Personal protective measures, such as insect repellent, wearing long, light loose clothing, eliminating standing water, also should be taken.

“The one thing that all mosquitoes require to breed is a source of water. Be sure to turn over or remove anything from your yard that can hold water,” Mosquito Abatement Director Justin Fausek said. “If you have areas where you can’t get rid of the water, such as a birdbath or meter box, you can treat it with a larvicide containing BTI instead.”

For residents who would like assistance identifying mosquito breeding sites in their drainage ditches or in the county right of way near their home, call 281-364-4203 to set up an appointment.

Remember to THINK WET!
Wear repellent
Eliminate standing water
Treat water you can’t eliminate

