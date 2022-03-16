A rain-maker arrives Thursday with potential severe storms in Texas, then a more potent system moves in next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas sits comfortably between storm systems on this Wednesday, meaning the weather will be quiet with sunshine and warm temperatures. However, the first of two storm systems arrives Thursday, with severe storms in northern and eastern parts of Texas, including Dallas.

CW39 – severe weather outlook Thursday and Thursday night

Locally in Houston, the first half of Thursday will be dry, but showers and a few storms begin streaming in from the south late-day Thursday and continue Thursday night.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday evening

Dry air moves in by Friday morning and pushes the rain out of Southeast Texas by the Friday morning commute. Other than breezy winds on Friday and Sunday, the weather looks beautiful with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Significant storms next week: Another, more powerful storm system heads for Texas during the early part of next week. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center already indicates that severe storms will be possible Monday into Tuesday, including in the Greater Houston area this time around.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday morning

Of course, this is several days out, so the specifics are yet to be sorted out. However, there is consistent agreement in weather models that an impactful round of storms is headed our way. Some could be strong with heavy downpours. We’ll keep you posted.