HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lots to talk about in the weather over the next few days. Today, we expect rain to sweep through during the first half of the day, then it clears in the afternoon as drier air moves in behind the first storm system. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s and winds will be pesky with gusts up to 30 mph.

Futurecast Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Another storm system is approaching from the Southwest U.S. As it gets close, some scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives Thursday morning. This brings one last brief rain chance for the week, followed by much cooler air with breezy winds from the north Thursday.

Houston 7-day forecast