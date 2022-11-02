HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a very rare occurrence during this home stretch of the Atlantic hurricane season: simultaneous named storms in November. This has only happened two other years in the satellite era (since 1966).

Hurricane Lisa and Tropical Storm Martin in the Atlantic

Hurricane Lisa (category 1) will soon make landfall in Belize. Tropical storm Martin, meanwhile, is not a current threat to land as it heads for the northern Atlantic. Martin could also reach hurricane strength.

The National Hurricane Center also has marked a broad area of low pressure (yellow zone in the image above) for low potential of formation within the next five days.

2022 Atlantic hurricane season compared to NOAA’s forecast and the 30-year average

Lisa and Martin bring 2022’s total number of named storms up to 13, which is still below NOAA’s pre-season forecast of 14-21 named storms, and barely below the 30-year average of 14 named storms. The main culprit of the overestimation of storms was this year’s highly unusual stretch of no named storms for most of July and all of August.

Tropical climatology

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November. However, November hurricanes are very rare in the U.S. Florida and North Carolina are the only states to record a November hurricane landfall.