HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Department of Transportation and Houston area road crews are pretreating local roads and highways for possible icy weather expected in our area.
Officials say that it may be time to check your route around town for warnings and prepare your winter supply kit.
High traffic bridges in the area include:
- Fred Hartman Bridge to Baytown
- Sam Houston Ship Channel bridge in Pasadena from 225 to I-10
- Sydney Sherman Bridge
- San Jacinto Street Bridge
- McKee Street Bridge
- Almeda Road Bridge over Braes Bayou
- State Highway 99
TxDOT is also doing the same for other parts of Texas are doing the same for their highway systems.
The Harris County Toll Road Authority retweeted a message from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management about Winter Weather Prep advising the public to check pipes, neighboring elderly and to refill supply kits.
Meanwhile, Fort Bend County officials held a press conference on Thursday detailing their preparations for the wintery weather this weekend.
Minimum supply list of what you need in your winter survival kit:
- Blankets, mittens, socks and hats
- Ice scraper and snow brush
- Flashlight, plus extra batteries (or a hand-crank flashlight)
- Jumper cables
- First-aid kit (band-aides, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, antiseptic cream, medical wrap)
- Bottled water
