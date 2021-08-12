U.S. Coast Guard Gets Ready for Fred

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CW39) – The Coast Guard and the maritime industry in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Fred approaches the area Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall and winds up to 35 miles per hour are expected Tuesday afternoon for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Tuesday evening for Puerto Rico.



As a precaution, Sector San Juan encourages waterfront facilities and vessels to follow their established procedures for inclement weather and notification procedures for pollution and security incidents that may result from the effects of Tropical Storm Fred.

As conditions may change rapidly, the maritime industry is encouraged to frequently check Sector San Juan s Homeport website for the most up to date information and changes in port condition status. The website can be found at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/san-juan.

"It is important for the maritime industry to stay focused on conducting safe operations and vessel movements within the port. As the storm approaches, we stand ready to elevate the port condition status as necessary. Recreational boaters and beachgoers should avoid going into the water until weather and sea state conditions normalize." Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan.

The Coast Guard advises the boating and beachgoers public of these important safety messages: Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding. Those leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pe ts.