HOUSTON (KIAH) — A high-impact winter storm will travel in the shape of a ‘U’, moving from the Midwest, to parts of the South, then eventually into the Northeast now through Monday. It’ll bring a swatch of heavy snow and even accumulating ice to some areas, making for dangerous travel conditions this holiday weekend.

Timing: Heavy snow in parts of the Midwest, including Iowa on Friday. Saturday it shifts southward into Missouri and Arkansas. By Sunday morning, it’s impacting Tennessee and the Southeast, including the potential for significant accumulating ice in parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Later in the day Sunday it moves up through Virginia, then northward into the Northeast Sunday night to Monday.

It’s no surprise that winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect for everyone in the path of this storm. You can track this storm over the weekend on our radar page.