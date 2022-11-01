HOUSTON (KIAH) — Be sure to keep an eye on radar today as widespread showers pass through Houston and much of Southeast Texas. Morning commuters will definitely have wet roads to deal with.

Future clouds and radar at 12 p.m. Tuesday

Rain will likely be most widespread during the morning, but off and on scattered showers still continue during the afternoon. Areas far north and northwest of Houston will be drier.

Rain should completely end this evening, leaving us with a few drier and warmer days ahead.

The next widespread round of rain will be heavier, with expected arrival late Friday night or Saturday morning.

Houston 7-day forecast