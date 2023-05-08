HOUSTON (KIAH) – Similar to the “severe weather outlook“, NOAA also has a probability-based “excessive rainfall outlook” that indicates heavy rain and flooding is possible.

There are four categories, and Greater Houston is included in the level two (slight) risk zone for flooding Tuesday. What exactly does this mean? NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center defines the slight risk as “Scattered flash flood possible. Mainly localized. Most vulnerable are urban areas, roads, small streams and washes. Isolated significant flash flood possible.”

Excessive rain outlook Wednesday

Houston is also included in a level one (marginal) risk Wednesday. Marginal is defined as “Isolated flash flood possible. Localized and primarily affecting places that can experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall.”

The bottom line: widespread rounds of showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could be intense at times, and may hit some areas repeatedly. If that happens, more than three inches could fall in some areas. This may cause street flooding. Be on the lookout the next few days. You can view radar here and on the CW39 app.