HOUSTON (KIAH) – Our heat wave is getting more intense. An excessive heat warning is now in effect for Houston and much of Southeast Texas through at least Saturday. Temperatures will peak around 100, but with the high humidity, it could feel as hot as 115 Friday and 117 Saturday. Basically, it’s dangerous to be doing physical activity for an extended period of time.

Heat alerts Friday

The heat will be similar through the weekend and early next week. Temps will slightly back off during the second half of next week.

Houston forecast high temperatures and heat index values