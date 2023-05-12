HOUSTON (KIAH) – Dangerous weather begins Friday in Texas with a storm system moving in from the west. Severe storms could produce damaging winds and hail, and there may even be a few tornadoes.

Severe weather outlook Friday

Slow-moving heavy rain will likely lead to flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect Friday and Saturday, stretching from South Texas to North Texas. This includes Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Del Rio, Laredo, Brownsville and everywhere between.

Flood watch Friday and Saturday

The heaviest rain will likely be focused from near Austin and the Hill Country southward to San Antonio and much of South and Southwest Texas. The Weather Prediction Center calls for widespread rain totals of five to seven inches, but some areas could get as much as ten inches.

3-day rain outlook