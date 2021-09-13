UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KIAH) – A few things have shifted with Tropical Storm Nicholas. As of 8PM sustained winds are at 70 mph, putting it at a high-end hurricane. Track is NNE at 12 mph. Landfall had been delayed due to the storms consistent track parallel to the shoreline.

This will decrease the rain threat for Houston and increase the rain threat further to our east, as far east as central Louisiana. Even if the central core of the tropical system is positioned over Houston, the rain will still be heavier to our east and northeast.

Wind could have more of an impact as suggested by the latest model runs.

Hurricane force gusts are to be expected along the coastline, up toward Angleton. This would be about 75-90mph winds. This could be strong enough to cause power outages through the night and down some trees. Be prepared for some debris in the streets early in the morning. Advising to delay all commutes until after sunrise due to objects flying into the road at night. Flash flood warnings have been issued for coastal towns such as Brazosport and Palacios.

By tomorrow evening rainfall will not be completely finished for our area, but conditions are expected to improve significantly.