HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Drought conditions continue for much of the state. However, few local areas are getting relief! 88 percent of the state is under D1-D4 drought, an ever so slight decrease from last week’s update.

As for our outlook, not much relief in sight. Our precipitation for the second week of April is forecasted to be below normal for much of the south and western U.S. Above normal precipitation is expected for the northeast and Florida peninsula.

If you want to know more about how heavy rains and snow pack in other parts of the country can alleviate drought conditions in Texas, click here: https://cw39.com/weather/spring-river-forecasting-texas-wet-season-arrives/

Precipitation and temperature alike play a big part in how drought outlooks are created. Warm temperatures can worsen an already degrading environment for drought. Thankfully some relief from the heat is expected to be on the way. Out temperature outlook for the second week of the month will trend us slightly below normal. Although this will not bring us out of drought in the state, temperatures will not exacerbate the issue.