Vacationing couple struck by lightning in front of their children in Florida

by: Kevin Accettulla, WBTW,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SANIBEL, Fla. (WBTW) — A South Carolina couple was struck by lightning in front of their two young children while vacationing in Florida over the weekend, according to reports.

Brent and Kristen Jerome were both struck by lightning Saturday evening, according to a blog posted by Downtown Church in Columbia, South Carolina. Both were in the intensive care unit in a Fort Myers hospital, according to the church.

The Jeromes were on a beach in Sanibel at the time of the accident, according to CBS affiliate WINK News in Fort Myers. Both of their children, ages 2 and 5, were nearby but were not hit.

“I felt like the heat from the lightning bolt and heard it immediately afterwards,” said Michael Salinero, who was visiting from Miami. “I mean, it was one of the loudest bolts I’ve ever heard.”

The church blog stated that Kristen Jerome was “slowly recovering” and Brent Jerome was in critical condition after the accident, which it described as an “unexplainable tragedy.”

The couple’s church planned a prayer and fundraiser Tuesday evening.

Don't Miss