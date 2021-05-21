Vegetation fire in Santa Barbara and 60-acre grass fire in Fresno California

(Photo by Jorge Nieto)

HOUSTON (CW39) In California last night, a fast-moving vegetation fire broke out in Santa Barbara forcing evacuations of a news station and surrounding neighborhoods. Right now, the fire is 40% contained and evacuation orders have been lifted. Also, in Fresno, California, a 60 acre grass fire that sent a plume of smoke into the sky yesterday afternoon. That fire started at a nearby commercial building. No injuries or damages or reported.

